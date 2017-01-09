Aer Lingus owner International Airlines Group (IAG) said it carried more than 100 million passengers in 2016, a record for the group.

The group's airlines - Aer Lingus, British Airways, Iberia and Vueling - carried a total of 100,675,056 passengers in 2016, up 14% compared to the previous year.

The company said its group traffic for 2016, measured in Revenue Passenger Kilometres, was up 9.7% while capacity, measured in Available Seat Kilometres, was up 9.4%.

"This month, IAG celebrates its sixth birthday and our airlines continue to go from strength to strength. Last year we carried more passengers than ever before with our flights 81.6% full," commented IAG's chief executive Willie Walsh.

