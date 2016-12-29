Bank of Ireland has said it is reactivating 500 current accounts a month for returning emigrants.

The bank has today launched a dedicated "Coming to Ireland" initiative that helps moving back to Ireland more seamless.

It said that based on its research, about 150,000 Irish migrants are due to return to here over the next two to three years.

Bank of Ireland's new initiative - which is also open to those moving to Ireland for the first time - offers the ability to set up a bank account before returning or reactivating dormant accounts through online channels.

It also offers access to the bank's foreign exchange team who can advise on the transfer of money from abroad so funds are readily available upon return to Ireland.

And for those looking to buy a new home, the bank's mortgage specialists can discuss options while a person is still abroad via a Facetime or Skype appointment at a local convenient time.