Best and Worst Fashion: BAFTAs 2017

The British Academy of Film and Television Awards brought some of the world's greatest entertainers to Royal Albert Hall today. Stars such as Emma Stone and our own Laura Whitmore slayed the red carpet but others may have missed the mark.

The British Academy of Film and Television Awards brought some of the world's greatest entertainers to London's Albert Hall today. Stars such as Emma Stone and our own Laura Whitmore slayed the red carpet but others may have missed the mark.

Best: Emily Blunt looks fabulous in this unusual graphic fitted bodice with ruffled skirt by Alexander McQueen.

Best: Viola Davis is beautiful in this blue Jenny Packham gown. We love this striped, flowing, strapless dress.

Best: Kate Middleton nailed her first Bafta's appearance thanks to this stunning Alexander McQueen dress #Iwantit

Best: Emma Stone follows the plunging neckline trend in Chanel Couture but ditches the thigh high split for a pair of glittering trousers beneath her dress.

Best: Although Michelle Williams wore a mini to a maxi occasion, we think she looks like absolute perfection in Nicolas Ghesquiere for Louis Vuitton.

Best: Our own Laura Whitmore looks white hot on the red in this off-the-shoulder number complete with thigh high split.

Mmm: Actress Julia Stiles is beautiful but this dress is a little bland for our taste.

Mmm: Chopped hair and silver sequins suit Penelope Cruz but this dress looks a little messy for the red carpet.

Mmm: Downton Abbey's Jessica Brown Findlay is wearing a Bottega Veneta dress that looks ten times too big for her but...

we do love the black leather criss-cross detailing at the back.

Mmm: Carmen Ejogo plunging tiered dress is gorgeous but it does look like she's off to a wedding.

Mmm: We love the shape of Daisy Ridley's one shoulder pinafore midi dress but we're not sure about the unusual floral detail.

Mmm: Usually we would call this Tom Ford dress a miss but we have to give Amy Adams props for skipping the plunging neck line, tiered, thigh split trends. Plus, we love her in green.

Mmm: The wonderful J. K. Rowling wore a beautiful rich colour but the shape of the dress just didn't cut it.

Miss: Thandie Newton is absolutely stunning but she seems lost in this low cut, satin Osman dress.

Miss: Victoria actress Laia Costa's plunging white two piece didn't match up for us.

Miss: Felicity Jones wore a simple, plain black full-length Christian Dior gown. A little boring for our taste.

Miss: Heloise Letissier aka Christine and the Queens certainly made an impression with this black and white number but not one we care to remember.

Miss: Nicole Kidman showed us yet another plunging neckline. This Armani Prive dress is a bit disappointing after the fabulous green number she wore to the SAGs.

Miss: Edith Bowman's unusual sequined number looks like four dresses in one. Not for us.

Miss: We hate to say this but Gucci could have done better for our own Caitriona Balfe.

Miss: Anya Taylor-Joy's Gucci dress is beautiful but doesn't it look like it belongs to the theater department?

Miss: We're very unsure of Naomie Harris' pastel combo with floral detail. So many frills.