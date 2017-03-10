Ireland's entry for Eurovision 2017 has been unveiled and this year our hopes of restoring our status in the song contest lies with a power ballad, Dying To Try, sung by Hometown's Brendan Murray.

The track was co-written by renowned song-writer Jörgen Elofsson who has written songs for Westlife, Brittany Spears and Leona Lewis, and will be performed by Murray in the second Eurovision semi-final in Kyiv in May.

Brendan Murray being unveiled as Ireland's singer on The Late Late Show

Twenty-year-old Murray is managed by Louis Walsh, who was centrally involved in the panel to select this year's song from over three hundred entries.

For the past three years Ireland has failed to qualify for the final, so this year RTÉ has pulled out all the stops to find a song that can reverse our fortunes in the Eurovision Song Contest.

Brendan Murray was born in 1996 - the last time Ireland last won the Eurovision Song Contest

Murray was born in 1996, the last year Ireland won the competition, so there is plenty of pressure on the young Galway man, but it could also be good omen.

"I'll be someone's first Eurovision memory and I'm delighted to get the chance", he told RTÉ Entertainment.

He said that they knew it was the right song the first time they heard it and laughed, "my Mam teared up when I showed it her, so that's a good start."

The song itself, Dying to Try, is a big sweeping ballad with that all-important keychange which Murray says is about "taking a leap of faith and putting your trust in someone else" and comes with one simple message:

"There's no guarantees that love will work but it's always nice to try".

Although he says most of his early Eurovision memories feature First Holy Communions and Confirmations as "it always seemed to be on then", he's well-schooled on Ireland's Eurovision standard bearers as his parents were big fans of Johnny Logan and Linda Martin.

Eurovision mentor Louis Walsh is full of praise for Murray who he describes as "an amazing singer" and said "his voice is so unique, I've never heard anyone like him before".

"The song and the singer are modern and contemporary and it’s a perfect combination for this years Eurovision in Kyiv", added Walsh.