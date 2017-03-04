As Dancing with the Stars gets ready for Icons Week, Red Rock duo Stephen Cromwell and Paul Roe have gone all meta and hit the streets to show their support for co-star Denise McCormack.

In a spoof released ahead of Sunday's show, Roe and Cromwell have stayed in character as Red Rock recidivists Vinnie and Keith - but they're a bit unsure about whether they're cheering on Denise or her Red Rock character Bridget on the "dancey thing that she does".



"Ma's Dancing with the Stars?" asks Keith/Stephen. "Can she dance?"

"Oh she's a mover," replies his partner-in-crime before urging people to vote for Denise, who last week found herself in the bottom two and having to take part in the show's inaugural dance-off, despite receiving a score of 27 from the judges.

Denise McCormack and Ryan McShane will be hoping for a better week this week

Later, the bickering duo decide to put the posters up in a bid to keep Denise out of the bottom two on Sunday.

With Julian Benson back on the judging panel after missing a number of weeks due to illness, Sunday's Dancing with Stars will see the remaining six couples dance to favourite songs from their own musical icons.

McCormack and her professional partner Ryan McShane will be dancing the Quickstep to the Mark Ronson and Amy Winehouse floor-filler Valerie.

For their American Smooth, Des Cahill and partner Karen Byrne will dance to Billy Joel's Uptown Girl.

Dayl Cronin has chosen Justin Bieber's What Do You Mean? for his Cha Cha Cha with Ksenia Zsikhotska as he bids to stay at the top of the leaderboard.

Self-proclaimed "massive Beyoncé fan" Aoibhín Garrihy will Salsa with partner Vitali Kozmin to Crazy in Love.

Katherine Lynch has chosen Tina Turner's Proud Mary for her Jive with Kai Widdrington and will be hoping to build on last week's score of 23 for their Charleston.

Completing Sunday's dance card, Aidan O'Mahony will do the Charleston with Valeria Milova to Rudedog's version of the Ray Charles classic I Got a Woman.

Dancing with the Stars, Sunday, RTÉ One, 6.30pm