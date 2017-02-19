From perfect scores to bongo-playing and the return of Dancing Dessie, this week's Dancing With The Stars Ireland had all the right moves.

Everything Changes But You

This week was switch-up week so the celebrities were given the challenge of adapting to a new professional partner, but to ease their nerves they weren't facing an elimination round this Sunday.

The points they earn tonight from the judges and the public vote will be transferred to next week and will count towards that elimination instead. And next week sees an exciting new addition to the show - the dance off!

Opening the show with a group dance to Take That's Everything Changes, the celebrities and professional dancers were partner stealing and switching like no tomorrow in what was a fun start to proceedings. At the end of the show they all returned to the floor for another boogie, this time freed of their nerves.

The return of Dancing Dessie

During the week Des' participation in the show was thrown in question due to illness and injury, but he powered through and embraced the chance to dance with a new partner.

When they were picking who to give him, Darren said they would need to pair him with "somebody that can control him" and by the looks of things, Ksenia did just that.

Dancing the Samba to Quando, Quando, Quando, Des donned a Hugh Heffner-esque burgundy and gold jacket as he bopped and shimmied around the dance floor.

He always just looks like he's having fun, and it's infectious – the crowd just love him!

Earning 17 points from the judges, Des was commended on his determination and his performance by Loraine and Brian, but Darren felt it came off "more Blackpool than Vegas... but who doesn't like a good trip to Blackpool."

Dayl earns a perfect score

Dayl has proven his dancing chops over the weeks, but after last week's slip he was out to prove himself again this week – and prove himself he did.

Getting the first perfect score of 30 from the judges, Dayl set himself apart from the rest with his new partner Valeria.

Wearing black bodysuits with neon detailing, the whole look of the performance was spectacular, and he had the moves to back it up.

Cannot get over that wow!!!!!! Couldn't be happier 😆😆😆 thank you Valaria for all your work all week ❤️ pic.twitter.com/aG1hLvhqSy — Dayl Cronin (@CroninDayl) February 19, 2017

Bringing some hip-hop back into his routine, Dayl's fancy footwork and energetic moves had Amanda saying, "All hail Dayl."

With three scores of 10, Dayl was a major hit with the judges, with Lorraine saying it was sizzling and sensational. Darren was impressed with his "expression, musicality and exuberance" while Brian described it as "an absolute home run."

Aoibhin goes pure ballroom

Earning the first perfect 10 from Loraine last week, Aoibhin had a lot to live up to and her Foxtrot with her switch-up partner Kai did just that.

In another elegant, graceful routine, Aoibhin was captivating on the dance floor and they didn't need to rely on any gimmicks, it was pure ballroom and a good example of what the show is all about.

Giving out another score of 10, Loraine was a fan of the "pure and organic" feel to it, with Brian adding that it was "of competition standard" and "immaculate."

Darren, too, was a huge fan of her "effortless" work, but he did point out 2 steps that she missed – but we'll forgive her that!

With 28 points altogether, Aoibhin owned the floor this week.

Denise gets a standing ovation

A constant near the top of the leader board, Denise had a lot to live up to this week. The change of partner didn't phase her one bit in terms of her moves, but she did say the change brought "an extra set of nerves" along with it.

Dancing the Viennese Waltz, Denise and John started off on the floor and ended with an impressive lift. They looked very comfortable together as they glided around the room, earning a standing ovation by the end.

It wasn't just a hit with the audience though; the judges were loving it too. Darren described it as "fantastically powerful" and Loraine said she never fails to deliver. Brian hopes that she can "up the power even more" next week when she is reunited with her usual partner Ryan.

26 well-deserved points for the former Love/Hate star.

Katherine transforms into a "gothic goddess"

In an intense, dramatic and operatic performance, Katherine took to her new partner Vitali like a duck to water, though she did joke about his no smiles and messing approach to rehearsals.

Dancing a Paso Doble that earned an impressive 21 points from the judges, Katherine's hands and arm work was fantastic, and there was a good helping of dramatic dips and spinning too.

The judges love a good analogy and this week Brian turned to chocolate to express Katherine's growth from week to week saying, "You always reminded me of Dairymilk chocolate but tonight you were a box of Black Magic."

Loraine described her as a "gothic goddess" while Darren called for more subtlety and content.

Teresa goes for it

It was unfortunate for Teresa to have to follow Dayl and Aoibhin's incredible performances directly because her moves just didn't compare, but it would've taken something special to live up to them.

She did push herself out of her comfort zone and took more risks – something the judges have been calling for – with her on-loan partner Ryan.

It seemed like Teresa really enjoyed the Jive this week and as the performance went on she loosened up and really got into it.

So what did the judges think? Brian was "quite happy" with the routine, Lorraine was a fan of their "focal connection with each other" and Darren was impressed that she "really did go with it."

Earning 18 points from the judges, Teresa's efforts paid off.

Aidan plays the bongos

Aidan has been consistently improving as the competition progresses but this week it seems the switch-up of partners played on his nerves.

Dancing the Samba with Karen, he kicked things off by playing the bongos – and donning an ab-revealing animal print vest. Quite a style statement!

Aidan said himself that he was "trying to catch up with her" on the floor and it did feel like she was dancing circles around him at times.

Despite the judges awarding him 15 points – the lowest of the night – and complaining about the lack of "execution of the content" Aidan remained upbeat saying humbly that "the judges are entitled to their comments, but I had a fantastic night." Ever the sportsman!