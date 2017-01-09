Meryl Streep used her time on the Golden Globes stage to hit out at US President-elect Donald Trump for what she described as his "instinct to humiliate" and called on the press to hold those in power to account.

Streep's speech provided the awards ceremony with its most talked about moment and saw the acting legend in fiery form as she criticised the business mogul-turned-politician.

In a subsequent interview with the New York Times, President-elect Trump said he had not seen the awards ceremony and denied he had mocked the disabled New York Times reporter, Serge F Kovaleski, referenced by Streep in her speech. He called Streep "a Hillary lover".

Trump, in a brief interview, said he wasn't surprised that he was criticized by "liberal movie people" at the Globes https://t.co/CKupcel58R — The New York Times (@nytimes) January 9, 2017

"I was never mocking anyone. I was calling into question a reporter who had gotten nervous because he had changed his story," claimed President-elect Trump.

"People keep saying I intended to mock the reporter's disability, as if Meryl Streep and others could read my mind, and I did no such thing.

"And remember, Meryl Streep introduced Hillary Clinton at her convention, and a lot of these people supported Hillary."

Accepting the Cecil B DeMille Award, eight-time Golden Globe winner Streep had said that "Hollywood is crawling with foreigners and outsiders" and referenced a number of her fellow actors, including Canadian Ryan Gosling and Irish-Ethiopian actress Ruth Negga.

At tonight's #GoldenGlobes we honor Hollywood legend Meryl Streep with the prestigious Cecil B. Demille Award. pic.twitter.com/dxpeCDNXY6 — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 9, 2017

"If we kick them all out you'll have nothing to watch but football and mixed martial arts, which are not the arts," she said.

A hoarse Streep then said there was "one performance this year that stunned me, it sank its hooks in my heart".

"Not because it was good," she continued, "there's nothing good about it. But it was effective and it did its job. It made its intended audience laugh, and show their teeth.

"It was that moment, when the person asking to sit in the most respected seat in our country, imitated a disabled reporter. Someone he outranked in privilege, power and the capacity to fight back.

"It kind of broke my heart when I saw it and I still can't get it out of my head because it wasn't in a movie, it was real life," she said.

"And this instinct to humiliate, when it's modelled by someone on the public platform, by someone powerful, it filters down into everybody's life because it kind of gives permission for other people to do the same thing. Disrespect invites disrespect, violence incites violence..."

Streep said the world needed "the principled press to hold power to account".

"I only ask the famously well-heeled Hollywood Foreign Press and all of us in our community to join me in supporting the Committee to Protect Journalists. Because we're going to need them going forward and they'll need us to safeguard the truth."

Explaining her hoarseness Streep said she had lost her voice "screaming in lamentation this weekend" - a reference to the funeral of her friends Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds. "And I have lost my mind sometime earlier this year," she added in another political reference.

A visibly emotional Streep returned to Fisher's passing as she concluded her speech, saying: "As my friend, the dear, departed Princess Leia said to me once, 'Take your broken heart, make it into art'."

Streep's comments followed those of British actor Hugh Laurie, who had referenced the President-elect when accepting his Best Supporting Actor award for The Night Manager.

"I suppose made more amazing by the fact I'll be able to say that I won this at the last ever Golden Globes," he joked.

"I don't mean to be gloomy, it's just that it has the words 'Hollywood', 'foreign' and 'press' in the title. I just don't know what... I also think that to some Republicans even the word 'association' is slightly sketchy."