The Netflix monarchy series The Crown ruled in the TV categories at the Golden Globes in Beverly Hills on Sunday night, winning the top gong for Best Drama and Best Actress for star Claire Foy.

Accepting her award for her portrayal of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, Foy said she was having "an out of body experience".

"I really, really, really wouldn't be here if it wasn't for some extraordinary women... I'm going to thank them," she continued. "One of them is Queen Elizabeth II. She has been at the centre of the world for the past 63 years. And I think the world could do with a few more women at the centre of it, if you ask me."

Round of applause for Claire Foy, #GoldenGlobes winner for Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series - Drama! pic.twitter.com/cle39dIncU — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 9, 2017

There were three wins on the night for thriller series The Night Manager with Tom Hiddleston winning Best Actor in a Miniseries and co-stars Olivia Colman and Hugh Laurie honoured in the supporting categories for their performances in the John Le Carré adaptation.

Laurie's acceptance speech for an "amazing honour" was one of a number of moments on the night to reference US President-elect Donald Trump.

"I suppose made more amazing by the fact I'll be able to say that I won this at the last ever Golden Globes," he joked.

"I don't mean to be gloomy, it's just that it has the words 'Hollywood', 'foreign' and 'press' in the title. I just don't know what... I also think that to some Republicans even the word 'association' is slightly sketchy."

Another big winner was The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story which was named Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television. Its star, Sarah Paulson, also won a Best Actress award for her portrayal of prosecutor Marcia Clark.

In the other acting categories, Billy Bob Thornton was named Best Actor (Drama) for Goliath while Donald Glover won Best Actor (Comedy) for his performance in Atlanta, which also took the top comedy award. Tracee Ellis Ross won Best Comedy Actress for her role in Black-ish.

Congrats to Billy Bob Thornton for winning Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series - Drama! #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/HIPIErWv7V — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 9, 2017

The Golden Globes and red carpet arrivals are on RTÉ2 tonight from 8.40pm.