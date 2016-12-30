BBC Four features four hours of special programming devoted to the late George Michael this evening.

Proceedings begin at 9pm with a documentary about the singer's personal life and career entitled George Michael: A Different Life.

Featuring contributions from the likes of Sir Elton John, Boy George and Noel Gallagher, the programme is centred around a series of interviews with the singer, recalling Michael's childhood, the Wham! years (with fellow singing sensation Andrew Ridgeley). He also discusses the tragedy of losing his boyfriend to AIDS in 1992.

Meanwhile, Mark Radcliffe presents a selection of classic Wham! Top of the Pops performances at 10.30pm.

BBC 4's TV homage includes another showing at 11.pm of his 2012 concert at the Palais Garnier which BBC One aired shortly after Michael's death. The concert was filmed in 2012 for George's live album Symphonica.

A youthful George Michael back in Wham! days