George Michael was one of the biggest global music stars of the 80s and 90s. From his early chart success with Wham! to his solo career, his songs provided the soundtrack to the lives of a generation.
Few artists make the transition as successfully as he did, from uptempo teen pop to critically acclaimed solo act - a testament to his talent as a songwriter and gifted producer.
Although his output waned from the mid '90s following a protracted legal battle with Sony, he leaves behind a remarkable back catalogue of hits which showed his range as a songwriter from haunting ballads (Careless Whisper), to carefree pop (Fastlove) and even self parody (Outside).
From Careless Whisper to Last Christmas, Wake Me Up to White Light, here is your ultimate soundtrack to remember the late, great George Michael.
1983: Club Tropicana
1984: Careless Whisper
1984: Last Christmas
1985: I'm Your Man
1986: The Edge of Heaven
1987: Faith
1990: Freedom! '90
1991: Don't Let The Sun Go Down On Me
1996: Jesus To A Child
1998: Outside
1999: As
2002: Shoot The Dog
2004: Flawless (Go to the City)
2012: White Light