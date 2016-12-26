George Michael was one of the biggest global music stars of the 80s and 90s. From his early chart success with Wham! to his solo career, his songs provided the soundtrack to the lives of a generation.

Few artists make the transition as successfully as he did, from uptempo teen pop to critically acclaimed solo act - a testament to his talent as a songwriter and gifted producer.

Although his output waned from the mid '90s following a protracted legal battle with Sony, he leaves behind a remarkable back catalogue of hits which showed his range as a songwriter from haunting ballads (Careless Whisper), to carefree pop (Fastlove) and even self parody (Outside).

From Careless Whisper to Last Christmas, Wake Me Up to White Light, here is your ultimate soundtrack to remember the late, great George Michael.

1983: Club Tropicana

1984: Careless Whisper

1984: Last Christmas

1985: I'm Your Man

1986: The Edge of Heaven

1987: Faith

1990: Freedom! '90

1991: Don't Let The Sun Go Down On Me

1996: Jesus To A Child

1998: Outside

1999: As

2002: Shoot The Dog

2004: Flawless (Go to the City)

2012: White Light