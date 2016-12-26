Tributes have been pouring in for the late George Michael, who passed away over the Christmas period at the age of 53.

It was announced on Christmas Day that the star, who was set to release a documentary in 2017 and was recently tipped to be working with producer Naughty Boy on a new album, had "passed away peacefully at home" over the holidays.

In a statement Michael's publicist said, "It is with great sadness that we can confirm our beloved son, brother and friend George passed away peacefully at home over the Christmas period.

"The family would ask that their privacy be respected at this difficult and emotional time. There will be no further comment at this stage."

Michael - whose real name is Georgios Kyriacos Panayiotou - sold more than 100 million albums throughout a career spanning almost four decades, first rising to fame as part of pop duo Wham!

His former Wham! bandmate Andrew Ridgeley was among those leading the tributes saying he was "heartbroken at the loss" of his friend.

In a second tweet he shared a quote from Michael which reads, "I still believe that music is one of the greatest gifts that God gave to man" saying "God didn't give it, you did my old friend."

Elton John took to Instagram to share his "deep shock" at the news saying, "I have lost a beloved friend – the kindest, most generous soul and a brilliant artist."

Madonna posted an old video of her introducing Michael to the stage at an awards ceremony saying, "Farewell my friend! Another great artist leaves us. Can 2016 f*** off now?"

Michael's passing this year follows a long list of high profile celebrity deaths including David Bowie, Prince and Leonard Cohen.

James Corden took to Twitter to share his sadness at the news hailing Michael as an "absolute inspiration" and someone who was "always ahead of his time."

Michael was the first celebrity to take part in Corden's now-infamous Carpool Karaoke sketch, with the duo driving around together for Comic Relief in 2011.

Check out Michael driving around with Corden's Gavin & Stacey character Smithy here (Contains some language of an adult nature):

Vogue magazine re-posted a recent tribute they produced for the 26th anniversary of Michael's anthem Freedom! '90.

The original music video saw supermodels of the time Naomi Campbell, Linda Evangelista, Christy Turlington and Cindy Crawford lip-syncing along to Michael's vocals.

To mark the anniversary of the iconic video, Vogue gathered a selection of the new generation of supermodels, including Adriana Lima, Taylor Hill and Irina Shayk for a modern remake.

Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds labelled the late star "a kind and gentle soul" while Les Dennis called Michael's death "a sad end to a relentlessly difficult year".

"A fabulously talented, warm, intelligent, funny, complex, very private music genius. Loved him," tweeted Piers Morgan.

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson sent his "strength and light" to Michael's family and Graham Norton described the news as "a strange sad end to our Christmas Day" sharing an interview he did with the star in 2003.

Heartbroken at the loss of my beloved friend Yog. Me, his loved ones, his friends, the world of music, the world at large. 4ever loved. A xx https://t.co/OlGTm4D9O6 — Andrew Ridgeley (@ajridgeley) December 26, 2016

God bless George Michael peace and love to all his friends and family 😎✌️🌟💖 — #RingoStarr (@ringostarrmusic) December 26, 2016

What a strange sad end to our CHRISTMAS DAY. RIP George Michael on Graham Norton 2003 (Part 3/3) https://t.co/Tjy4nuGGa6 via @YouTube — graham norton (@grahnort) December 26, 2016

I've loved George Michael for as long as I can remember. He was an absolute inspiration. Always ahead of his time. — James Corden (@JKCorden) December 25, 2016

George Michael was a kind and gentle soul. #Wham — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) December 26, 2016

Such sad news about George Michael. #RIPGeorge — Louis Tomlinson (@InvisibleLT) December 26, 2016

Woke up to the news about George Michael. Such a sad end to a relentlessly difficult year. Thoughts with his family. RIP — Les Dennis (@LesDennis) December 26, 2016

This year has just been too much.....RIP George Michael xxxx — Guy Pearce (@TheGuyPearce) December 26, 2016

So sorry to hear about George Michael's passing. Brilliant icon. "Kissing a Fool" one of my all time favs. Strength & light to his family. — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) December 26, 2016

This Christmas is beautiful yet sad as I remember @GeorgeMichael and his amazing talent and the beauty he created with songs. — Tyra Banks (@tyrabanks) December 26, 2016

