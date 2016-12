2016 - A Year of Celebrity Loss

Here's a look at the host of famous people we've said goodbye to in 2016. Click on an image to scroll through

Prince (57), singer, died April 21, 2016

David Bowie (69), singer, died January 10, 2016

Andrew Sachs (86), actor, died November 23, 2016

Leonard Cohen (82), singer, died November 7, 2016

Gene Wilder (83), actor, died August 29, 2016

Caroline Ahern (52), actor, died July 2, 2016

Anton Yelchin (27), actor, died June 19, 2016

Christina Grimme (22), singer, died June 10, 2016

Victoria Wood (62), comedian, died April 20, 2016

David Gest (62), reality TV star, died April 12, 2016

Howard Marks (70), writer, died April 10, 2016

Ronnie Corbett (85), comedian, died March 31, 2016

Paul Daniels (77), magician, died March 17, 2016

George Martin (90), The Beatles producer, died March 8, 2016

Frank Kelly (77), actor, died February 28, 2016

Johnny Murphy (72), actor, died February 23, 2016

Terry Wogan (77), broadcaster, died January 31, 2016

Harper Lee (89), author, died February 19, 2016

Glenn Frey (67), Eagles guitarist, died January 18, 2016

Alan Rickman (69), actor, died January 14, 2016

Alan Thicke (69), actor, died December 13, 2016

Peter Vaughan (93), actor, died December 6, 2016

Zsa Zsa Gabor (99), actor, died December 18, 2016

John Montague (87), poet, died December 10, 2016

Tony Warren (79), Coronation Street creator, died March 1, 2016

George Kennedy (91), actor, died February 28, 2016

Doris Roberts (90), actor, died April 18, 2016

Noel Neill (95), actor, died July 3, 2016

Kenny Baker (81), actor, died August 13, 2016

Alexis Arquette (47), actor, died September 11, 2016

Jean Alexander (90), actor, died October 14, 2016

Pete Burns (57), singer, died October 23, 2016

Jimmy Young, broadcaster (95), died November 7, 2016

Robert Vaughn (83), actor, died November 11, 2016

William Trevor (88), actor, died November 20, 2016

Florence Henderson (82), actor, died November 24, 2016