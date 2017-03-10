Irish hip-hop contenders Rusangano Family proved popular winners of last night's RTÉ Choice Music Prize Ceremony, winning the Choice gong for their socially and politically charged album Let The Dead Bury The Dead. At a ceremony in Dublin's Vicar Street, they received the award plus a cheque for €10,000, provided by the Irish Music Rights Organisation (IMRO) and the Irish Recorded Music Association (IRMA). Earlier in the night, Kildare duo of Ryan Hennessy and Jimmy Rainsford, AKA Picture This, bagged The Choice Music Song of The Year prize with Take My Hand.

Listen: Morning Ireland on last night's Choice ceremony:





