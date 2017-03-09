The winner of the 2016 RTÉ Choice Music Prize will be announced in Dublin later this evening with ten Irish albums in the running for the €10,000 prize.

The winner of the Song of the Year will also be revealed in Vicar Street this evening with ten songs also in the running.

Chosen by a panel made of music professionals, broadcasters and journalists, the shortlist offers an overview of what was a golden year for Irish music, with the emergence of new acts, and career highs from more established artists.

Previous winners of the Choice Music Prize Album of the Year have included Julie Feeney, Super Extra Bonus Party, two-time winner Jape, Adrian Crowley, Two Door Cinema Club, Delorentos, The Gloaming, and last year's winner, Soak.

Take a look back at all of the previous winners of the Choice Music Prize.

The Irish albums and artists in the running for the 2016 RTÉ Choice Music Prize are:

All Tvvins - IIVV (Warner Music)

Bantum - Move (Self Released)

Wallis Bird - Home (Mount Silver/Caroline International)

The Divine Comedy - Foreverland (Divine Comedy Records)

Lisa Hannigan - At Swim (Hoop Recordings)

Katie Kim - Salt (Art For Blind Records)

James Vincent McMorrow - We Move (Faction Records)

Overhead, The Albatross - Learning to Growl (Self Released)

Rusangano Family - Let The Dead Bury The Dead (Self Released)

We Cut Corners - The Cadences Of Others (Delphi)

One Directioner and Mullingar man Niall Horan is among the ten-strong shortlist for the RTÉ Choice Music Song of The Year for his debut solo single, This Town.

However he faces very stiff competition from the likes of Kerry-band, Walking on Cars (Ship Goes Down), The Coronas (What a Love), Picture This (Take My Hand) and James Vincent McMorrow (Rising Water) who are also on the list for the prize, which is voted for by the public.

The remaining nominees include Hare Squead (If I Ask), Heroes in Hiding (Hospital), Raglans (Who Knows), Saint Sister (Tin Man) and soulful newcomer Soulé for her track Love No More.

Previous winners of the Song of the Year category include Royseven, Gavin James and The Script.

As part of the new partnership with RTÉ, the event will be broadcast live on RTÉ 2fm in a special four-hour extended programme from 7 to 11pm tonight while RTÉ2 will screen a special Choice Music Prize TV programme next week.

The shortlisted albums can be heard in full on the RTÉ Choice Music Prize website www.choicemusicprize.ie and on www.2fm.ie/rtechoicemusic.