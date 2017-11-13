Niklas Bendtner reckons Ireland will play a more expansive game in tomorrow’s night’s World Cup play-off against Denmark.

However, the Dane's notion that Martin O’Neill’s men will be at home and thus have more pressure on them to go take the game to the visitors, go toe-to-toe, may be somewhat misplaced.

As much as it would suit the visitors, why would Ireland change tack at this stage?

That the pitch will be in better shape in Lansdowne Road than it was for the 0-0 draw in Parken is unlikely to tempt O’Neill to switch from a format that earned seven points away to Serbia, Austria and Wales and a stalemate on Saturday.

Denmark's Nicklas Bendtner

The Boys in Green were outplayed by Georgia and Serbia at the Aviva.

"They can’t play a game of this importance for zero-zero," the former Arsenal striker told reporters after the first leg on Saturday.

Post-match O’Neill mentioned that Ireland may need to score twice – the logic being that it will be hard to keep a Christian Eriksen-led attack to nil for two games in a row.

It almost goes without saying that scoring two home goals – something Ireland only managed against Moldova in this campaign – is a more fanciful idea than a 0-0 Aet.

It was the same in the Euro 2016 qualifiers. Ireland failed to score more than once in each of the group games except the 7-0 v Gibraltar.

The inspiration should be the 2-0 win over Bosnia in the Euro 2016 play-off but that came off the back of a 1-1 first-leg result.

That first leg was inhibited by fog, Saturday's by a playing surface relaid after a Rolling Stones concert.

Can Ireland keep Christian Eriksen quiet again?

"I think the pitch was disappointing. It made it difficult for both teams," said Bendtner, ignoring the fact that if your main weapon is hoofing the ball then the ground conditions affect one team more than the other.

"Our normal passing game where you can play one or two touch couldn’t really come off because the pitch was so difficult, so that changed the match a lot. But I’ve heard the pitch in Ireland is excellent.

"Maybe we have a slight advantage given the fact if both teams score we’re are going to be the ones going through, and that’s why this second game will be a little bit different."

Of course, if Ireland do concede, then there will be no alternative, they must attack.

But as long as the tie is deadlocked, it wouldn’t make sense for O’Neill’s charges to try to out-pass Denmark.

"We can play better," adds Bendtner. Ireland can too but they are just not that way inclined.