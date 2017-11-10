Josh O'Hanlon has become the latest player to join Cork City after the 22-year-old striker completed a move to Turners Cross.

Colm Horgan, Tobi Adebayo-Rowling and Barry McNamee earlier this week joined the Airtricity and FAI Cup champions, and now O’Hanlon, who spent last season on loan at St Patrick’s Athletic, will also be on board for the 2018 season.

"I’m thrilled. They’re the league winners and it is great to be at such a big club," O'Hanlon told the club’s website.

"I am delighted it is over the line now, so I can get my head down and get ready to start pre-season."

City manager John Caulfield believes the players will add better strength-in-depth to the champions’ squad.

"Josh has tremendous potential. He went to Bournemouth when he was 17, came back on loan to Longford and did really well there; he actually caused us quite a few problems in some games we played against Longford at the time.

"He then moved to St. Pat’s for the 2017 season, but it probably didn’t work out as he would have hoped.

"He is 22, big, strong, mobile and very quick. He is really looking forward to coming down to Cork and we are looking forward to having him. He has a lot of talent and it is up to us to see can we release that talent.

"It is a massive challenge for him and he knows that, but he is coming into a fantastic environment with a brilliant bunch of players, so he has everything to play for."