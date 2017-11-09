Just three Cork City players have been selected for this year’s PFAI Team of the Year, it was revealed this morning.

Ryan Delaney, Gearoid Morrissey and Sean Maguire make the list chosen by SSE Airtricity League players, with runners-up Dundalk securing more positions with four.

Sean Gannon, Niclas Vemmelund, Patrick McEleney and David McMillan represent the Lilywhites.

Ger Doherty and Aaron McEneff of Derry City are selected, Trevor Clarke is in for Shamrock Rovers, while Ronan Murray is the only player from outside the top four.

Sean Maguire, Patrick McEleney and Aaron McEneff are the players nominated for Player of the Year.

McEneff, Delaney and Clarke are up for Young Player of the Year.

The full list of nominees:

Player of the Year nominees:

Sean Maguire (Cork City)

Patrick McEleney (Dundalk)

Aaron McEneff (Derry City)

Young Player of the Year nominees:

Trevor Clarke (Shamrock Rovers)

Ryan Delaney (Cork City)

Aaron McEneff (Derry City)

EA Sports Premier Division Team of the Year:

Gerard Doherty (Derry)

Sean Gannon (Dundalk)

Niclas Vemmelund (Dundalk)

Ryan Delaney (Cork City)

Trevor Clarke (Shamrock Rovers)

Aaron McEneff (Derry City)

Patrick McEleney (Dundalk)

Gearoid Morrissey (Cork City)

David McMillan (Dundalk)

Ronan Murray (Galway Utd)

Sean Maguire (Cork City)

Irish Overseas Player of the Year nominees:

Shane Duffy (Brighton & Hove Albion)

James McClean (West Bromwich Albion)

Robbie Brady (Burnley)

International Women’s Player of the Year nominees:

Megan Campbell

Katie McCabe

Denise O’Sullivan

Referee of the Year nominees:

Paul Tuite

Paul McLoughlin

Graham Kelly