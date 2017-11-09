Cork City have continued their pursuit of new talent by adding Colm Horgan to their squad.

The defender, who was virtually ever-present for Galway United over the last four seasons, has signed a two-year contract with the Rebels.

He said: "I am absolutely delighted; I am coming down to join the champions of Ireland and I just want to get going. The season may have only just ended, but I am already looking forward to next year.

"The intensity and the work-rate of the team has impressed me, the way they play on the front foot. The players they have are players with unbelievable individual ability, but they also work really well as a unit.

"We have to go for the league again. John wanted me to come down because I am hungry. I am coming down to Cork to win trophies; whatever competition we play in, I want to win. I also want to progress as far as we can in Europe."

City boss John Caulfield described Horgan as a perfect fit for his squad after signing another right-back this week in Tobi Adebayo-Rowling from Sligo Rovers.

Caulfield said: "Colm has been with Galway for the last number of years and he can play right across the back four. He is versatile, tenacious and he is a great crosser of the ball.

"He has a tremendous attitude; we had Daryl here before, he had a great attitude and Colm is the same. Again, he is another player we are bringing in that we feel is coming into his prime.

"Since Johnny Dunleavy got injured, Steven Beattie was our only option at right back and we had to play Jimmy and Conor there, so having Colm and Tobi in gives us options because we were a bit light in that area.

"Colm is coming down here determined to break into the team; we want to bring guys in who will keep us up there challenging for trophies and European football. He wants to win trophies, we want to win trophies and he is a great fit for us."

It follows the addition of Barry McNamee from Derry City yesterday.