Preston North End pair Alan Brown and Sean Maguire continue to catch the eye of Martin O'Neill, who talked up their "encouraging" club form ahead of the World Cup play-off against Denmark.

Both were named in O'Neill's Republic of Ireland panel for the two-legged showdown, alongside another Lilywhite, Daryl Horgan.

Maguire limped out of Preston's Championship clash with Fulham ten days ago with a tight hamstring, raising concerns about his availability for the Copenhagen clash on Saturday fortnight, but he's expected to return for this weekend's visit of Brentford to Deepdale.

Having made one and scored another in the half hour he played against the Cottagers, the ex-Cork City man certainly made an impression on the watching international boss.

"I thought he did exceptionally well in the game against Fulham," O'Neill said.

"He was off after a half an hour but not before he made a good impact.

"He’s getting better. He did well when we met up in the training (having been named in the squad for the Moldova and Wales games) and he came on to great acclaim in the match against Moldova, so great news all round."

Maguire's reputation has rocketed in the last 12 months. Since his extra-time winner for the Leesiders in the FAI Cup final against Dundalk sent he's gone on a trajectory that's earned him a move across the water and sparked a clamour for O'Neill to give him a shot with his country.

The Kilkenny man finally realised a lifelong dream when he rose from the bench for the closing stages of the Moldovan win but 22-year-old Browne has had to bide his time.

He won his sole senior cap in the New Jersey defeat to Mexico back in June and he's another who O'Neill is keeping tabs on.

James McCarthy's return to action for Everton last night means it's likely he will fill the void left by the suspended David Meyler for the first leg in Copenhagen, but with 12 players just a booking away from missing the Aviva Stadium fixture - including Harry Arter, James McClean, Aiden McGeady and Glenn Whelan - O'Neill will be mindful of keeping the door open for his fringe midfielders to step up if required.

"He’s a strong-running player, and I think he’s improving," the manager said of Browne.

"It’s nice to see. He’s become a settled fixture now with Preston. Again it’s encouraging.

"He’s obviously got a bit of work to do. There are some midfield players who are possibly in front of him at the moment but he’s got a great attitude."

Republic of Ireland squad:

Goalkeepers: Darren Randolph, Keiren Westwood, Rob Elliot, Colin Doyle

Defenders: Cyrus Christie, Matt Doherty, Paul McShane, Richard Keogh, Shane Duffy, Ciaran Clark, John O'Shea, Kevin Long, Stephen Ward

Midfielders: Aiden McGeady, Daryl Horgan, Alan Browne, Glenn Whelan, Conor Hourihane, Harry Arter, James McCarthy, Robbie Brady, Jeff Hendrick, Eunan O'Kane, David Meyler, Wes Hoolahan, Callum O'Dowda, Jonny Hayes, James McClean

Forwards: Shane Long, Daryl Murphy, David McGoldrick, Sean Maguire, Scott Hogan, Aiden O'Brien