Martin O'Neill was handed a welcome boost on the eve of his squad announcement for the World Cup play-off against Denmark, as James McCarthy made his first competitive start for Everton since February.

Interim Toffees boss David Unsworth named the midfielder in his 11 for the Carabao Cup fourth-round clash with Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

Aaron Lennon also comes back into the reckoning for the Merseysiders - who parted ways with Ronald Koeman on Monday - but it's McCarthy's inclusion that's of most interest to Republic of Ireland fans.

He's been hampered by a knee injury this term and although O'Neill named him in his squad for the games against Moldova and Wales, McCarthy didn't feature in either win.

Meanwhile Declan Rice started at centre-half in a West Ham back three in their collision with in-form Spurs.

Ireland travel to Copenhagen on Saturday fortnight before bringing the Danes back to Dublin three days later for the second leg.