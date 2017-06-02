Ireland 1-3 Mexico

Ireland’s end of season friendly international against Mexico in New Jersey proved disastrous as Martin O’Neill’s side were well beaten, losing 3-1 at the MetLife Stadium.

Goals from Jesus Corona and Raul Jimenez handed Mexico a deserved 2-0 lead at the break following a dominant opening 45 minutes.

And former Arsenal striker Carlos Vela then added a third to seal the victory against the experimental Irish side and formation.

Stephen Gleeson pulled one back for the Irish with a consolation strike in the 77th minute but by that stage, the damage was done and there was no way back for Ireland.

Travelling to the States with an under-strength squad, the Ireland manager O’Neill then opted to field an unaccustomed formation for this international fixture as he started with three at the back, as John Egan and Richard Keogh played either side of Shane Duffy at the heart of the defence.

Conor Hourihane sat in front of the back three with Daryl Horgan and Callum O’Dowda handed the creative role in the middle of the park with Cyrus Christie and James McClean acting as wing-backs.

The Irish enjoyed some initial success in the opening quarter of an hour as the ever-willing Christie made several threatening forays down the right wing.

Daryl Murphy and James McClean both enjoyed half-chances early on but the game swung in Mexico’s favour in the 16th minute, and it never veered back.

Ireland opted for a short corner, but they failed to penetrate the Mexico penalty area.

Mexico then broke at real pace and had Ireland back-peddling, with several players out of position, already up the pitch for the corner.

As Mexico broke into the Irish half, the ball was played out left to Corona who cut inside three Irish players before unleashing an unstoppable effort into the top corner to break the deadlock.

And the lead was doubled just nine minutes later, when Mexico again dragged the Irish out of position.

A long, cross-field ball fell perfectly into the path of Vela, who cut inside the penalty area at pace. McClean came across to cover but could only manage to bundle the former Gunner to the ground, making the decision easy for the referee.

Raul Jimenez made no mistake from the spot, sending Darren Randolph the wrong way as he stroked the ball to the keeper's right to double the lead.

Mexico could have added a third and fourth goal before the break as they proved relentless in attack, again the Ireland defence clueless in dealing with their pace, accuracy and movement.

But Ireland got to the break at 2-0 down and changes were expected at half-time from the Ireland management.

None came. Ireland returned with the same starting XI and the same inability to deal with the free-flowing Mexican attack.

And sure enough, it was Mexico who would score again, making it 3-0 with just 54 minutes on the clock.

Vela was on hand to tap the ball home after Oribe Peralta charged in from the right, following a lucky ricochet, while the retreating Duffy appeared to be looking the wrong way as the attacker raced through on goal.

Randolph saved the initial shot but Peralta still has time to square the ball to Vela who took his time before slotting it into an empty net.

Mexico had emptied the bench at this stage and were starting to work their way down through the gears as Ireland eventually made some changes of their own and began to get into the game.

Daryl Murphy’s header from a corner was all Ireland had to show from the second half until the 77th minute when Gleeson seized upon a mistake at the back to score his first international goal.

McClean picked up the ball from Hoolahan out on the left flank and his early cross was not properly cleared by substitute centre-half Oswaldo Alanis.

The ball fell kindly to the arriving Gleeson and the Birmingham City midfielder showed good composure as he stroked the ball home.

Callum O’Dowda came close to adding a second following a fine run through the middle of the Mexico defence, while David McGoldrick got his first look at goal in the first minute of injury time, but neither player could reduce the gap and if anything the two-goal difference flattered Ireland, who could have lost by a lot more.

So next up for Ireland is a home clash with Uruguay on Sunday before all their attentions turns to the World Cup qualifier against Austria on 11 June at the Aviva Stadium.

Republic of Ireland: Randolph; Christie (Browne 73), Keogh, Duffy, Egan (Long 64), McClean; Horgan (Gleeson 73), Hourihane (O’Kane 64), O’Dowda; Murphy (Hoolahan 64), McGoldrick.

Mexico: Cota; Salcedo (Layun h-t), Reyes, Moreno (Alanis h-t), Gallardo; Vela (Marquez 68), Herrera (Peralta h-t), Jorge Hernandez, J Dos Santos (Pineda 58), Corona (Aquino 58); Jimenez.

Referee: Ted Unkel.