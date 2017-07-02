The crisis enveloping Bray Wanderers has escalated with reports that players have been advised to look for new clubs as there is only money in the coffers to cover next week's wages.

The startling revelation, made by players' association the PFAI,follows a press release issued by Bray chairman Denis O'Connor at half-time of Friday's Airtricity League defeat by Dundalk, in which he questioned the value of investing in a club struggling to attract numbers through the turnstiles.

This morning the players at @BrayWanderers have been advised money only to cover next week & they can all speak to new clubs about leaving. — PFA Ireland (@PFAIOfficial) July 2, 2017

That investment has yielded returns on the pitch, with Harry Kenny's side playing some attractive football and sitting third in the Premier Division table, firmly in the thick of the race for a European place.

A Europa League berth would deliver a cash windfall to the club, but the long-term issue remains the lack of support at the Carlisle Grounds, with attendances regularly coming up short of the 500 mark.

In an interview with RTÉ Sport, O'Connor said: "We have done our best. I can’t give any assurance because there is not much more we can do. We’ve worked really hard at it, we’ve done everything possible.

"We assumed that the people would follow the success, we heard how they went to a Cup final and couldn’t get enough tickets for the old Lansdowne Road.

"But I don’t know where they are and it concerns me greatly. You cannot to continue in the League of Ireland environment to run a club in those circumstances."