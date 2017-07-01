Chairman of Bray Wanderers Denis O'Connor says he is shocked by the numbers attending games in the Carlisle ground and refused to offer any assurances about the future of the club.

"I’m not a magician, O’Connor told RTÉ Sport ahead of Friday’s game against Dundalk.

"We have done our best. I can’t give any assurance because there is not much more we can do. We’ve worked really hard at it, we’ve done everything possible.

"Maybe it’s time that the people told us what they want, maybe they don’t want a football club. Or if they do want a football club come and tell us what they are prepared to do."

At half-time in their clash with Dundalk, a statement was released by Bray Wanderers, signed by O'Connor. It criticised the poor support despite the success of the team who sit third in the Premier Division.

Only 255 fans went through the turnstiles for the Galway United game and the Limerick FC game wasn't much better with 342.

"We assumed that the people would follow the success, we heard how they went to a Cup final and couldn’t get enough tickets for the old Lansdowne Road.

"But I don’t know where they are and it concerns me greatly. You cannot to continue in the League of Ireland environment to run a club in those circumstances."

O’Connor also revealed that he is embarrassed by the facilities at the Carlisle Grounds.

"I have consistently said it’s not fit for purpose for a premier football ground in Ireland and that is it. The ladies toilets, no cover on the away side. It’s full of problems."

