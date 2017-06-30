Bray Wanderers took the extraordinary step of issuing a press release at half-time in their Premier Division clash with Dundalk, which warned that the club’s future could be at stake if attendances do not improve.

The statement also addressed the sale of talismanic winger Dylan Connolly to Dundalk, who beat the Seagulls 3-0 at the Carlisle Grounds, but more pertinent was the statement on the size of crowds at the Wicklow venue.

Chairman Denis O'Connor bemoaned the low numbers coming through the turnstiles and claimed that it is not viable to run the club at their current level.

Bray have been one of the form teams this season and have constantly been in the European places under manager Harry Kenny, who was backed by the club to bring in new players at the start of the season.

The statement read: "At the start of this season the club decided to back Harry with more resources in the expectation that he would continue the good run and that the investment would push us further up the table leading to greater support both on the terraces and reflected in gate receipts.

"Harry has more than delivered but the support has just not materialised."

The statement then went into detail on Bray’s matchday attendances.

"Apart from our season ticket holders we estimate that out average home support base is somewhere along the lines of - Adult: 125/165 and Concession: 90/120. This tells us that the support base is just not there.

"It is just not viable to continue to run a club at the level expected by fans without the proper support.

"A huge effort has been put into the club by many volunteers in the past few years, Harry has done a great job with the senior squad, and substantial funds have been put in to support this effort for which we are grateful.

"But what is the point if we cannot get the minimum financial and supporter base which a great club like this deserves?"

O'Connor also explained the reason behind the sale of Connolly to Dundalk, after the club rebuffed offers for the winger in pre-season.

"Firstly, at the start of this season we never received a single offer but we did have enquiries. Those enquiries were less than €100,000, less than €50,000, and less than €25,000.

"Dundalk FC recently made an offer, we discussed it internally in the club, consulted Dylan and his agent and when Dylan said that he was keen to join Dundalk FC as part of his pathway in developing as a footballer we felt the best interests for all lay in releasing him.

"And as our statement said, we wish him every good luck in his future career."