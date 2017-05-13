While the main talking point from Eamonn Deacy Park was Cork City’s first dropped points of the season, goalscorer Conor McCormack believes the draw was a positive result for John Caulfield’s men.

It was a case of unlucky 13 for the Leesiders after a run of 12 successive victories, though the 1-1 draw at Galway United ensures they remain 12 points clear of second placed Bray Wanderers.

The Tribesmen are now on a fine run themselves, having now gone unbeaten in each of their last six outings and they twice went close to taking a surprise lead before the break.

Stephen Folan deflected Conor McCormack's shot into his own net to give the visitors the lead in the third quarter, but made amends almost straight away when he nodded home the leveller with a looping header from a free into the danger area by Conor Horgan.

Both sides had chances to win it, but McCormack says it was a challenging night for the table toppers.

"We knew it was going to be tough, they have got a couple of results here," he told RTÉ Sport.

"The lads put in a shift. Unfortunately we didn’t come out with the three points, but it’s a point gained," and admitted that the concession of the goal was uncharacteristic of the meagre defence.

Chasing a 13th successive league victory, McCormack says the 100pc record was something that was more of a bigger deal outside, rather than inside, the team dressing room.

"That’s only media stuff, building it up a way more than actually cared about it," he said.

"It’s a winning mentality that we have in the dressing room.

"We weren’t too bothered whether we won five game in a row, or 20 games in a row.

"We just went into each game with our feet on the ground."