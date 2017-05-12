League leaders Cork City dropped their first points of the Premier Division as they were held to a 1-1 draw by Galway United at Eamonn Deacy Park.

City are still 12 points clear of second placed Bray Wanderers, who got back to winning ways at Finn Harps, but their perfect start to the campaign has finally come to an end.

The home side were clearly fired up for this game and they made sure that Cork were unable to extend their winning run to a remarkable 13 games.

United are on a fine run themselves, having now gone unbeaten in each of their last six outings and they twice went close to taking a surprise lead before the break.

Padraic Cunningham and Gavan Holohan both went close, but neither side was able to break the deadlock before half-time.

This game burst to life in the third quarter, with Cork hitting the front just before the hour mark when Stephen Folan deflected Conor McCormack's shot into his own net.

Folan made amends almost straight away when he nodded home the leveller with a looping header from a free into the danger area by Conor Horgan.

Both sides had chances to win it before the end, though a draw was a fair result and ensures that Cork City remain comfortable leaders in the race for the League title.

Galway United: Conor Winn; Gary Shanahan, Lee Grace, Stephen Folan, Colm Horgan; Ronan Murray, Gavin Holohan, Alex Byrne, Kevin Devaney (Jesse Devers 93), Marc Ludden; Padraic Cunningham.

Cork City: Mark McNulty; Steven Beattie (Alan Bennett ’67), John Dunleavy, Ryan Delaney, Kevin O’Connor; Gearóid Morrissey (Jimmy Keohane ’43), Conor McCormack; Karl Sheppard, Garry Buckley, Stephen Dooley; Seán Maguire.

Referee: Robert Harvey (Dublin).