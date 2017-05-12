Bohemians 0-2 Shamrock Rovers

Stunning first-half strikes from Brandon Miele and Trevor Clarke earned Shamrock Rovers a 2-0 derby win over Bohemians at a sold-out Dalymount Park on Friday night.

Miele silenced the sizeable home support with an expertly-taken first-time strike after just six minutes and Clarke doubled the lead with an even more impressive finish just before the half-hour.

Cork City were unable to make it 13 wins in-a-row

Galway United 1-1 Cork City

League leaders Cork City dropped their first points of the Premier Division as they were held to a 1-1 draw by Galway United at Eamonn Deacy Park.

City are still 12 points clear of second placed Bray Wanderers, who got back to winning ways at Finn Harps, but their perfect start to the campaign has finally come to an end.

The home side were clearly fired up for this game and they made sure that Cork were unable to extend their winning run to a remarkable 13 games.

Jamie McGrath grabbed a hat-trick

Dundalk 4-0 Sligo Rovers

Jamie McGrath helped himself to a hat-trick as Dundalk got back to winning ways against Sligo Rovers at Oriel Park.

McGrath broke the deadlock in the 52nd minute with a good finish and he doubled his tally with an even better strike 20 minutes later.

Niclas Vemmelund made it 3-0 before McGrath put an end to Dundalk’s run of two straight defeats with a stoppage time penalty.

Gary McCabe was on target for the Seagulls

Finn Harps 0-3 Bray Wanderers

Bray Wanderers got back to winning ways in the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division with a 3-0 win in Ballybofey that sent their hosts Finn Harps to the bottom of the table.

The Wicklow side had only picked up one point from their last two outings but victory in Donegal consolidates second place behind runaways leaders Cork City.

Gary McCabe and Ryan Brennan scored first-half goals in the north-west as Aaron Greene made it three in the latter stages, to cut the Leesiders’ advantage to 12 points at the top.

Kurtis Byrne scored for Pats

St Patrick's Athletic 2-0 Drogheda United

Goals from captain Ian Bermingham and Kurtis Byrne, on target for the third successive match, earned St Patrick’s a first win in six games.

Such is the congestion at the foot of the table, the much needed victory for Liam Buckley’s side lifts them off the bottom and out of the relegation zone up to eighth place.

