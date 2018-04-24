The European Player of the Year will come from the Champions Cup finalists, with three of the five nominees coming from Leinster.

Leo Cullen’s side powered into the final after defeating Scarlets 38-16 at the Aviva Stadium, while the following day Racing 92 withstood a second half fightback from Munster in Bordeaux to book their place in the Bilbao final next month.

Second row Scott Fardy, prop Tadhg Furlong and out-half Johnny Sexton have been rewarded for their eye-catching performances in Leinster’s march to the final.

Racing 92 scrum-half Maxime Machenaud and his team-mate Leone Nakarawa complete the shortlist, which has been whittled down from the previous list of 15 nominees.

Public voting is now open on epcrugby.com/epoty and will close following the Champions Cup final at the San Mamés Stadium on 12 May.

Previous Irish winners include Ronan O’Gara (2010), Sean O’Brien (2011) and Rob Kearney (2012). The last two winners have come from Saracens, with Maro Itoje (2016) succeeded by Owen Farrell last year.