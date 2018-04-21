Leinster are through to the Champions Cup final after a ruthless demolition job on Scarlets at the Aviva.

Leo Cullen's side are bidding for a fourth success in the competition and they will face either Munster or Racing 92, who meet tomorrow in Bordeaux, in the decider in Bilbao on 12 May.

The Welsh side had twice won in Dublin at the business end of last season - against the Blues and Munster - and Leinster looked and performed as if they were well warned of their threat, never allowing them a foothold in the game.

Three first-half tries from James Ryan, Cian Healy and Fergus McFadden paved the way and when man of the match Scott Fardy crossed 10 minutes after the break the match was over as a contest.

Johnny Sexton added another try soon after, embellishing a perfect day with the boot - six from six - to complete part one of the dream all-Ireland final pairing.

All eyes now turn to France tomorrow where Johann van Graan's men will seek to emulate their dear rivals by booking a spot in the Basque Country finale on 12 May.

Leinster dominated the first half and fully deserved a 15-point lead at the break.

On the attack the hosts, nominally playing in a neutral stadium, worked hard and were, for the most part precise, albeit but for a knock on here and there could have been further in front.

The starting team contained 12 of Ireland's Grand Slam winners and they took to their task in a frighteningly similar manner to Joe Schmidt's men.

That style yielded the first try of the game after 10 minutes.

A lineout was quickly moved out to the backs where Isa Nacewa had come off his wing to lose his marker and was just held up.

The ball quickly came back to Ryan who barged over, with the try eventually awarded after a lengthy TMO review and Sexton converting.

The Ireland out-half added a penalty nine minutes later, one which Scarlets would have been happy enough to concede, such was the pressure on their line.

Leinster were working hard for their lead but down the other end the visitors got a couple of presents in the form of needless penalties that Leigh Halfpenny, starting on the right wing, slotted over.

But one of the three-times champions' most impressive characteristics this season has been an ability to compartmentalise any setback and they were soon on the board again.

Back and forwards combined and the Scarlets defence just couldn't cope, Healy on hand to bash over under the posts.

Again Halfpenny pulled the lead in with his third penalty, this time Dan Leavy was the guilty party for a silly challenge on Gareth Davies.

However, the Welsh side, contesting their first semi-final since 2007, weren't off the hook yet and it was another national team trademark – a score late in the half – that handed Leinster a 24-9 advantage.

Again the hard work was done up through the middle before a perfect Garry Ringrose pass put McFadden away in the corner, although the winger was injured in the process, allowing for the introduction of Jordan Larmour.

The young Ireland international was involved in Fardy's try, which came after intense pressure on the Scarlets' line after the break.

Larmour contested and won a Sexton Garryowen and when the support arrived it was the Australian international who, with help from the outstanding Ryan, who carried 16 times in 70 minutes, crossed for the fourth try, Sexton again landing the extras.

The former Racing 92 fly-half soon crossed the line himself to a huge cheer from the 48,455 in attendance and the conversion was his last act of the day.

Eighteen points and a place in the Champions Cup final assured, job done for the talisman.

From there it was a test of the wifi capabilities in the Aviva as the fans checked out flights to Bilbao, barely looking up to see a late consolation try for ex-Leinster and soon to be Munster man Tadhg Beirne.

Leinster: Rob Kearney; Fergus McFadden, Garry Ringrose, Robbie Henshaw, Isa Nacewa; Johnny Sexton, Jamison Gibson-Park; Cian Healy, Seán Cronin, Tadhg Furlong; Devin Toner, James Ryan; Scott Fardy, Dan Leavy, Jordi Murphy.

Replacements: James Tracy, Jack McGrath, Andrew Porter, Ross Molony, Jack Conan, Nick McCarthy, Joey Carbery, Jordan Larmour.

Scarlets: Rhys Patchell; Leigh Halfpenny, Scott Williams, Hadleigh Parkes, Steff Evans; Dan Jones, Gareth Davies; Rob Evans, Ken Owens; Samson Lee, Tadhg Beirne, David Bulbring; Aaron Shingler, James Davies, John Barclay.

Replacements: Ryan Elias, Dylan Evans, Werner Kruger, Lewis Rawlins, Steve Cummins, Aled Davies, Steff Hughes, Will Boyde.

Referee: Romain Poite (Fra)