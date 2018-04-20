Racing 92 stand in the way of a Munster and Leinster Champions Cup final showdown and the Parisians will prove an massive obstacle at the Stade Chaban-Delmas in Bordeaux (kick-off 3.15pm).

After Leinster’s crushing win over Scarlets at the Aviva yesterday, it is now up to Johann van Graan’s men to deliver a Bilbao blockbuster for Irish rugby fans on 12 May.

Munster, despite van Graan only coming on board last November, are a more advanced side for their 13th semi-final than they were when coming decidedly second best to Saracens at this stage last season.

Somehow their leadership group has gelled with the incoming boss and the outcome has been a series of performances that stirred memories of the good old days that delivered two Heineken Cups.

In the past it was a late dropgoal or penalty, this time, in beating Toulon, it was a piece of individual magic from Andrew Conway with five minutes to play that did the trick.

That stunning Thomond thievery blurred the fact that Toulon played the better rugby and should have been out of sight, another six inches on Trinh-Duc’s clearance and they probably would have won.

That matters not now and Munster find themselves within 80 minutes of their fifth final.

This will be the third meeting of the teams this season after sharing a one-score home win apiece in the pool stages.

Racing have much less experience of this stage, only appearing once before (a 2016 win over Leicester).

It’s a clash of a team desperate to return to the top table versus an assembly of stars dying to get their first taste of Euro glory.

For their part, Racing can consider themselves lucky to be here too.

Had Munster held on to a late lead in the U Arena or had Leicester managed to score four more points at home on the last day, Racing would have said au revoir before the knock-outs.

Munster's loss in Racing owed much to the work of their former team-mate Donnacha Ryan, who earned a crucial late turnover.

Another big issue on the day was a common Munster failing – the penalty count went 12-10 against and they were made to pay.

They can’t afford to lose that column this time.

Ireland winger Keith Earls has returned from a knee injury earlier than expected and his return pushes Racing-bound Simon Zebo to the bench.

He’ll join fellow Grand Slam stars Conor Murray, Peter O’Mahony and CJ Stander, the competition's top carrier (105), as the driving forces of the effort.

Munster finished two points clear of Racing in Pool 4 but the Top 14 side are favourites at 4/6.

They can afford to leave Dan Carter on the bench, trusting that the New Zealand great can replicate his quarter-final cameo away to Clermont that helped the visitors to score two tries in quick succession to kill the game.

"I love having history and doing things that no teams have done before," said Carter.

"If you look back at Racing 92's history and how rare it is to make a final in Europe, we were lucky enough to do it a couple of years ago, so we'd love to go one step further."

Ryan was bought, among other things, to free up the octopus Leone Nakawara, who is another man that Munster must deal with quickly and effectively.

In much the same way that Rory Scannell and Sam Arnold kept Toulon’s Mathieu Bastareaud and Ma’a Nonu quiet, not allowing the Fijian to have his way stems much of what Racing offer in attack. The same goes for wingers Marc Andreu and Teddy Thomas.

There is also talk that despite the game being in France, Munster will make it feel like home, such is the strength of their travelling support.

Brian O’Driscoll has a feeling that the visitors can do it.

"Munster will have too much," contends the former Ireland and Leinster back, speaking on BT Sport.

"They are not afraid of Racing, the games have been close but I think they’ve been very impressive against them…they look hungry for it.

"This is their time and they are not going to die wondering. They are going to leave nothing behind."

But at least three ex-Munster men who spoke during the week felt that this might be a bridge too far, and that's the kind of language that Munster like to hear.

Racing 92: Louis Dupichot; Teddy Thomas, Virimi Vakatawa, Henry Chavancy, Marc Andreu; Pat Lambie, Maxime Machenaud; Eddy Ben Arous, Camille Chat, Cedate Gomes Sa; Donnacha Ryan, Leone Nakarawa; Wenceslas Lauret, Bernard Le Roux, Yannick Nyanga

Replacements: Dimitri Szarzewski, Vasil Kakovin, Viliamu Afatia, Antonie Claassen, Baptiste Chouzenoux, Teddy Iribaren, Dan Carter, Joe Rokocoko

Munster: Andrew Conway; Keith Earls, Sammy Arnold, Rory Scannell, Alex Wootton; Ian Keatley, Conor Murray; Dave Kilcoyne, Niall Scannell, Stephen Archer; Jean Kleyn, Billy Holland; Peter O’Mahony (C), Jack O’Donoghue, CJ Stander.

Replacements: Rhys Marshall, James Cronin, John Ryan, Gerbrandt Grobler, Robin Copeland, James Hart, JJ Hanrahan, Simon Zebo.

Follow Racing 92 v Munster (kick-off 3.15pm) via our live blog or listen to live and exclusive radio commentary on RTÉ Radio 1's Sunday Sport.