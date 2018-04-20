Munster have named their side to take on Racing 92 on Sunday in Bordeaux for the Champions Cup semi-final with Keith Earls returning and Simon Zebo on the bench.

The clash will be a record 13th semi-final for the province and their first trip to the Stade Chaban-Delmas since the famous 31-25 win over Toulouse at the semi-final stage 18 years ago.

There are nine changes to the side that defeated the Cheetahs 19-17 in Bloemfontein last Friday night.

Earls returns from injury to make his 150th Munster appearance on the right wing with Alex Wootton coming into the side on the opposite flank.

Andrew Conway maintains his place in the starting XV as he moves to full-back.

Sammy Arnold and the returning Rory Scannell resume their centre partnership with Ian Keatley and Conor Murray in the half-backs.

Dave Kilcoyne, Niall Scannell and Stephen Archer make up the front row with second-row duo Jean Kleyn and Billy Holland starting in the engine room.

Captain Peter O’Mahony, Jack O’Donoghue and CJ Stander are the back-row forwards.

Rhys Marshall, James Cronin and John Ryan provide the front row cover with Gerbrandt Grobler and Robin Copeland completing the forward replacements.

James Hart, JJ Hanrahan and Zebo are the backline substitutes.

Munster: Andrew Conway; Keith Earls, Sammy Arnold, Rory Scannell, Alex Wootton; Ian Keatley, Conor Murray; Dave Kilcoyne, Niall Scannell, Stephen Archer; Jean Kleyn, Billy Holland; Peter O’Mahony (C), Jack O’Donoghue, CJ Stander.

Replacements: Rhys Marshall, James Cronin, John Ryan, Gerbrandt Grobler, Robin Copeland, James Hart, JJ Hanrahan, Simon Zebo.

