Munster's Tommy O'Donnell has been ruled out for the rest of the season after undergoing surgery for a shoulder injury he sustained against Scarlets in their Guinness Pro14 clash last weekend.

Head coach Johann van Graan previously told RTÉ Sport that the club suspected the flanker would be "out for quite a few weeks" with the injury, and he will miss the remainder of Munster's season, according to a squad update.

He now joins a long injury list, including Keith Earls, Tyler Bleyendaal, Duncan Williams, Chris Cloete, Jaco Taute and Chris Farrell already.

Munster booked their place in the Champions Cup semi-finals on Saturday following a one-point victory over Toulon, which included a stunning try by Andrew Conway with four minutes to play. They will now face Racing 92 in that final-four clash later this month.

A squad of 23 are heading to South Africa on Monday for their Pro14 fixtures against Southern Kings and Cheetahs, including Simon Zebo, who came off against Toulon with an injury following a collision with Chris Ashton.

Brian Scott, Dave O’Callaghan, Conor Oliver, Dan Goggin and academy player Calvin Nash are also travelling with the group.

Full squad for South Africa: Simon Zebo, Andrew Conway, Alex Wootton, Darren Sweetnam, Calvin Nash, Sammy Arnold, Rory Scannell, Dan Goggin, Ian Keatley, JJ Hanrahan, Conor Murray, James Hart, Dave Kilcoyne, James Cronin, Stephen Archer, John Ryan, Brian Scott, Rhys Marshall, Niall Scannell, Billy Holland, Jean Kleyn, Gerbrandt Grobler, Peter O’Mahony, Jack O’ Donoghue, Dave O’Callaghan, Conor Oliver, Robin Copeland, CJ Stander.