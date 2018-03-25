Munster have suffered yet another injury blow ahead of Saturday’s Champions Cup clash with Toulon with the news that wing forward Tommy O’Donnell is set to miss out.

Already without in-form Ireland backs Chris Farrell and Keith Earls, and flanker Chris Cloete, O’Donnell now seems likely to be added to the list with an arm injury.

"I haven’t spoken to the medical team [but] he’s in a lot of pain," coach Johann van Graan told RTÉ Sport after their 19-7 Guinness Pro14 win over Scarlets last night.

"I think he’ll be out for quite a few weeks if I had to guess, but you never know in this game, we’ll just wait until Monday and we’ll reassess."

On the possibility of Ireland wingers Simon Zebo and Andrew Conway featuring, the South African said it was "touch and go".

Munster, who will welcome back Peter O’Mahony, CJ Stander and Conor Murray to training this week, host the three-time champions in Thomond Park on Saturday (3.15).

