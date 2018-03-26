Tommy O’Donnell will play no part in Saturday’s Champions Cup quarter-final against Toulon as he looks set for a period of time on the sidelines, but there is more positive news regarding Simon Zebo and Andrew Conway.

Johann van Graan will take charge of his first knock-out game with Munster when they welcome the Top 14 giants who demolished Clermont Auvergne 49-0 at the weekend.

As expected, flanker O’Donnell is definitely out of the clash at Thomond Park after injuring his shoulder in the 19-7 win over Scarlets at the weekend, joining Chris Farrell, Keith Earls, Chris Cloete, Jaco Taute, Duncan Williams and Tyler Bleyendaal on the lengthy injury list.

Van Graan admitted O’Donnell could be out "for a long time" and will see a specialist tomorrow to get more details on the extent of the injury.

"He took quite a big knock," he told RTÉ Sport. "He’s a tough man, that’s why he got up to his feet and wanted to walk off the field. It’s very sad for him, he worked so hard to get back into the team. It’s unfortunate to lose another quality international."

Rory Scannell will follow the HIA protocols and a decision will be made on his availability later in the week, while the province remain hopeful that Zebo and Conway will feature against the three-time European champions, stating at the moment the pair are "50/50" to be match fit. Zebo, unlike Conway, took part in training today.

"It’s an opportunity for other guys to step in," the head coach said. "Everybody wants to play in the big games. I have goosebumps as I speak now.

"This is what we want, Thomond Park on Saturday afternoon for a European quarter-final. What a great occasion to look forward to."

Grand Slam champions CJ Stander, Peter O’Mahony, Conor Murray have returned to the fold following their international exploits and Van Graan says their presence has a big impact on this around them.

"It’s great to have them back. They bring a lot of belief and calmness and momentum with them. Everyone was so glad for what they did for Ireland."

Saturday’s visitors scraped through to the last eight after finishing in second place in Pool 5 behind Scarlets. They currently sit in fourth place in the Top 14, eight points behind leaders Montpellier, having lost 10 of their 22 games to date.

They served warning of their potential however when they annihilated a Clermont side at the weekend that featured the likes of Scott Spedding, David Strettle, Wesley Fofana, Luke McAlister, Morgan Parra and Damian Chouly.

Van Graan is familiar with the challenge the French club will pose at the weekend.

"I’ve coached a lot of players in that team and against a lot of players in that team, all world class players in a world class club. To put 49 points on the French champions takes some doing.

"We will take what we can out of that game, but the main focus will be on ourselves."