Ireland head coach Adam Griggs says he is cautious of facing a wounded Welsh side this weekend, as his side look to build on their winning momentum in the Women's Six Nations.

Griggs' charges picked up their opening victory of the campaign against Italy in Donnybrook two weeks ago, following a disappointing visit to France in the first round.

Wales, however, are also searching for their second victory in the championship, after a narrow victory over Scotland was followed by a 52-0 loss to England in their second outing.

Griggs has made four changes for the tie, with Leah Lyons, Ciara O'Connor, Claire McLaughlin and Orla Fitzsimons all getting the nod to start.

But while the advantage may appear to be with Ireland, Griggs is wary of the challenge that Wales may bring to Dublin on Sunday.

"We want to improve from the last performance and just keep building," he told RTÉ Sport, "but we know what happened to us in the first game against France, sometimes off a big loss you learn so much and you're even more eager to come and perform.

"So, while they might be a bit battered and bruised, I think their intentions will be to come out and start well, and really put us on the back foot. They'll want to rectify what happened against England, so we're going to have to be on our toes, that's for sure."

A new-look Ireland side faced Wales in a warm-up fixture before the Six Nations, and their meeting in the seventh-placed play-off at the World Cup is still a fresh memory. Ireland prevailed in the warm-up game, while Wales won the latter encounter.

Adam Griggs

But Griggs says he's not mulling over those results as they prepare to collide once again.

He said: "To be honest, I'm bypassing what happened in the World Cup and we've reviewed what they did against us when we played them in the warm-up game but also their last couple of Six Nations games, certainly the one against Scotland which was a close game, we probably got a bit more out of that than what happened with them in England.

"They're definitely going to be a good side," he added.

"Their backs like to use the ball and their forwards - if they can lay a platform - certainly look to play, and on a 4G pitch we're going to have to be careful of that. For me, certainly look at the upfront battle and if we can get some good go-forward there, I think our backs will be just as dangerous so, looking forward to it."

Ireland will have to face into this assignment without the running power of winger Ali Miller, who was substituted in the early stages of the Italy game with a serious injury. McLaughlin, was Miller's replacement that day, and Griggs has placed his faith in McLaughlin to assume the role once again.

Miller unfortunately suffered a compound ankle fracture, and according to Grigg, she is facing a lengthy stint on the sidelines.

"She had surgery the next day after Italy so I believe it's six-nine months," he said.

"It's quite a serious injury so she is a big loss and she is a part of our leadership group as well with so many caps so while she brought a different dynamic to the game I suppose Claire McLaughlin goes in there this weekend and she covered really well when Ali went off so early in that Italy game.

"She'll bring something different again and it won't be quite Ali's style but it will be her own so I'm looking forward to seeing how she goes."

