Ireland 17-27 Wales

Ireland's home World Cup ended on a bitterly disappointing note as they crashed to another defeat in their seventh-placed play-off against Wales.

It means Tom Tierney's team miss out on automatic qualification for the next World Cup in the USA and will lead to some serious soul searching withing the camp in the coming days and weeks.

Tierney announced his resignation afterwards, and veteran second-row Maz Reilly confirmed she has retired on what was a sobering afternoon.

A bright start yielded a Paula Fitzpatrick try on 12 minutes but Wales dominated the rest of the first half.

Caryl Thomas crossed over after Robyn Wilkins had slotted a penalty to leave the Welsh 10-7 ahead at the break and they stretched their lead on 49 minutes when Sioned Harries crashed over.

Lindsay Peat gave Ireland hope but that was extinguished when Shona Powell-Hughes bagged a third Welsh try and leave Irish bodies, and morale, on the floor. Katie Fitzhenry did cross again but it was too little too late.

Ireland's campaign, started with hopes and dreams, lay in tatters.

Ireland: Hannah Tyrrell, Eimear Considine, Katie Fitzhenry, Jeamie Deacon, Alison Miller, Nora Stapleton (Sene Naoupu ’54), Nicole Cronin (Larissa Muldoon ’54): Lindsay Peat, Cliodhna Moloney, Ailis Egan (Ciara O’Connor ’23 (Leah Lyons ’56)); Ciara Cooney (Sophie Spence ’47), Marie-Louise Reilly; Paula Fitzpatrick (Capt), Ciara Griffin (Ilse Van Staden ’71) , Heather O’Brien (Ashleigh Baxter ’54).

Wales: Elinor Snowsill, Elen Evans, Gemma Rowland (India Berbillion ’80), Hannah Jones, Jasmine Joyce, Robyn Wilkins, Keira Bevan: Caryl Thomas, Carys Phillips Capt. Amy Evans, Siwan Lillicrap ( Shona Powell-Hughes ’65), Mel Clay, lisha Butchers (Cerys Hale ’62), Rachel Taylor, Sioned Harries.

Referee: Claire Hodnett