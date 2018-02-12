Robbie Henshaw will play no further part in Ireland’s Six Nations campaign after undergoing surgery on his shoulder today, but there is better news with regards to Tadhg Furlong.

Joe Schmidt’s side coasted to a 56-19 win over Italy on Saturday to make it two wins from two, but it came at a cost with both Henshaw and Furlong forced to leave the field of play.

The Leinster centre suffered his injury in the act of scoring his second try of the game and was given oxygen as he exited the pitch with his arm in a sling.

The IRFU has been confirmed the 24-year-old will not be available for the remaining games against Wales, Scotland and England.

The outlook is more positive however for Furlong. A scan on the prop’s hamstring revealed only a minor setback and is expected to be fit to face Wales on Saturday week.

Jack Conan was substituted at half-time after taking a bang to the shoulder, but is not a concern for the visit of Warren Gatland’s side.

A reduced Ireland squad will assemble for a mini-camp in Athlone on Tuesday as a number of players return to the provinces.

The 48-hour camp culminates with a sold out open training session at Buccaneers RFC.