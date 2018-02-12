Only Italy are without representation in this week's selection, with England leading the way with six players in our Team of the week for round two of the Championship.

15 Mike Brown (England)

Assured under the high ball, the Harlequins full-back was the English rock in the backline and earned the official man-of-the-match award for his display at Twickenham. Matteo Minozzi hinted at better things to come for Italy and Rob Kearney was solid for Ireland, but Brown takes the 15 jersey.

14 Teddy Thomas (France)

The Racing 92 winger has three tries in two games and all are prime examples of why Ronan O’Gara has described the Frenchman as one of the best finishers in world rugby. Yet to taste victory in the competition, his brace at Murrayfield lit up proceedings in a modern game dominated by defence.

13 Robbie Henshaw (Ireland)

The Leinster man was outstanding in defence in Paris and was showing more with ball in hand against the Italians until disaster struck when he injured himself in the act of scoring his second try at the Aviva Stadium. The injury looks a nasty one and Henshaw's absence would leave a massive void in midfield.

12 Owen Farrell (England)

Becoming the complete rugby player such is his high-level of consistency. Farrell's class was stamped all over Jonny May’s first try and he controls matters from inside centre. Another outstanding performance.

11 Keith Earls (Ireland)

Yes, he had the 14 jersey on against the Italians, but with Teddy Thomas electrifying Murrayfield with individual brilliance in a tight game, the Moyross flyer is shifted over to the left wing after another huge outing for Ireland. Repeatedly got over the gain line and as ever, never shirked his defensive duties. The last-ditch tackle in the final minute of the game as he raced back 80m to prevent a try was almost in itself worthy of inclusion. Harsh perhaps on two-try Jonny May an a good weekend for wingers.

10 Gareth Anscombe (Wales)

Johnny Sexton did what was asked of him against at times feeble opposition, Finn Russell played second fiddle to half-back partner Laidlaw while George Ford was steady if not spectacular for England. Anscombe started at full-back, but moved to 10 and considerably upped the tempo. Tested the English defence throughout.

9 Greig Laidlaw (Scotland)

The experienced scrum-half has his fair share of critics, but winning the official man-of-the-match on your Test return and helping your country to just a second home win over France in 12 years is not a bad day at the office. Kicked 22 points and grew in stature at Murrayfield as the home side punished a French side whose discipline went AWOL after the break.

1 Mako Vunipola (England)

England’s top tackler against Wales was on his last legs by time he departed the scene with less than five minutes to go. A St Patrick's Day scrum showdown with Tadhg Furlong is a mouth-watering prospect.

2 Ken Owens (Wales)

Against a formidable England lineout, Owens was accurate with all but one of his darts and did his fair share of carrying. A couple of turnovers added to the hooker’s performance.

3 Andrew Porter (Ireland)

Tadhg Furlong is one of the automatic choices in the Ireland team, but the former St Andrew’s student shone brightly when called upon against the Italians. Will face sterner challenges, but was dominant in the scrum, destructive with the ball in his 13 carries and highly efficient in the tackle.

4 Joe Launchbury (England)

The English lineout is highly dependable and full of options and Launchbury is having a stormer of a campaign thus far and gave a superb offload for Jonny May’s second try. Maro Itoje again did his reputation no harm in the second row.

5 Jonny Gray (Scotland)

A leader in the Scottish pack, when the home side were up against it, the Glasgow man led by example. Scotland’s top tackler (13) on the day and only Stuart Hogg carried more often, he is a crucial component of Gregor Townsend’s side

6 Aaron Shingler (Wales)

Man-of-the-match against the Scots, the flanker was arguably Wales' best performer again. Showed his lineout prowess with a steal from Jamie George, while a 50m run in the early stages put England on the backfoot. Was harshly pinged for one of only two penalties the Welsh gave away on the day.

7 Sam Underhill (England)

In a game of tight margins, that tackle on Scott Williams has helped keep England’s chase for three-in-a-row very much alive, not to mention a potential second Grand Slam in three years. His one-handed dive was a superb piece of defence in just his fifth appearance for his country. He came on at half-time in a move that saw Chris Robshaw move to number 8.

8 Chris Robshaw (England)

An unusually quiet weekend for the men at the base of the scrum. Sam Simmonds and Jack Conan both departed at half-time, Father Time appears to be catching up with Italian talisman Sergio Parisse, while Hamish Watson and Marco Tauleigne gave as good as they got at Murrayfield.

The star performer was a flanker, Chris Robshaw, who assumed the number 8 role when Simmonds was withdrawn at Twickenham. The former captain made 16 tackles as well as gaining 25 metres for seven carries.