Wasps flanker James Haskell will be unavailable for England's first two NatWest 6 Nations games after receiving a four-week ban.

Haskell, who has won 75 caps, was sent off following a dangerous tackle on Harlequins centre Jamie Roberts during Wasps' European Champions Cup defeat last Sunday and is now sidelined until 12 February.

Tournament organisers European Professional Club Rugby convened a disciplinary hearing in London on Wednesday and announced a four-week suspension for the 32-year-old.

England face Italy on 4 February and Wales six days later.

It also means he will not be available for Wasps in Sunday's Champions Cup tie against Ulster at the Ricoh Arena.

England head coach Eddie Jones is due to announce his Six Nations squad on Thursday, with Haskell among the candidates to make that group.

Haskell was dismissed by French referee Romain Poite following the 76th-minute incident at Twickenham Stoop.

Wales international Roberts left the pitch with an apology from Haskell that the Wasps star later repeated on Twitter.

In a statement, EPCR said: "An independent disciplinary committee consisting of Jennifer Donovan (Ireland), Rod McKenzie (Scotland) and Becky Essex (England), heard evidence and submissions from Haskell, who pleaded guilty to the offence, from legal representative, Richard Smith QC, and from the EPCR disciplinary officer, Liam McTiernan.

"The Wasps head of recruitment, Kevin Harman, was also present.

"The committee upheld the red card decision, and as the tackle made contact with the head of the opposing player, it was obliged to find that the offence was at the mid-range of World Rugby's sanctions and six weeks was therefore selected as the appropriate entry point.

"Taking into account the player's good disciplinary record, his guilty plea and early expression of remorse, the committee decided to reduce the sanction by two weeks before imposing a suspension of four weeks.

"Haskell is free to play on Monday, 12 February 2018, and both he and EPCR have the right to appeal the decision."

Jones must now decide whether or not to include the experienced campaigner in his squad. Haskell last appeared for England during the 2017 Six Nations finale against Ireland 10 months ago.

Meanwhile, France centre Mathieu Bastareaud has been suspended for three weeks for making homophobic comments during Sunday's Champions Cup win over Benetton Treviso, and will miss the start of next month's Six Nations, including the opening game against Ireland.



Bastareaud was cited for "verbally abusing the Benetton Rugby flanker, Sebastian Negri Da Oleggio, in the 80th minute of the match in contravention of Law 9.12," European Professional Club Rugby (EPCR) said in a statement on Wednesday.



The ban for Bastareaud, who apologised on social media for his remarks, followed an independent EPCR Disciplinary Hearing.