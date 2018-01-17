France have recalled scrum-half Morgan Parra with head coach Jacques Brunel also naming six uncapped players in a 32-man squad for the Natwest 6 Nations, which starts with a Paris showdown against Ireland on 3 February.

Toulon centre Mathieu Bastareaud was also included but the EPCR have announced that he will serve a three-week ban after being cited for homophobic comments.

The charge was upheld and he received a six-week ban, subsequently reduced after a guilty plea, for "verbally abusing Benetton flanker Sebastian Negri Da Oleggio" in last week's Champions Cup tie.

That ban expires the day after the game against Joe Schmidt's side.

Parra, 29, last played for his country in October 2015 and did not feature under former France coach Guy Noves, who was sacked in December following a poor run of results.

Bordeaux fly-half Matthieu Jalibert received his first call-up while uncapped Danny Priso, Cedate Gomes Sa, Felix Lambey, Marco Tauleign and Geoffrey Palis were also chosen.

Veterans Francois Trinh-Duc and Louis Picamoles are the most notable absentees in Brunel's squad.

France start their Six Nations campaign against Schmidt's men on 3 February with the competition ending on St Patrick's Day.

France Six Nations squad

Anthony Jelonch (Castres), Felix Lambey (LOU), Remi Lamerat (Clermont), Wenceslas Lauret (Racing 92), Sekou Macalou (French Stage), Maxime Machenaud (Racing 92), Geoffrey Palis (Castres), Morgan Parra (Clermont), Jefferson Poirot (UBB), Dany Priso (La Rochelle), Rabah Slimani (Clermont), Marco Tauleigne (UBB), Teddy Thomas (Racing 92), Cristopher Tolofua (Saracens), Sebastien Vahaamahina (Clermont), Virimi Vakatawa (Racing 92), Mathieu Bastareaud (Toulon), Anthony Belleau (Toulon), Eddy Ben Arous (Racing 92), Yacouba Camara (Montpellier), Camille Chat (Racing 92), Henry Chavancy (Racing 92), Geoffrey Doumayrou (La Rochelle), Brice Dulin ( Racing 92), Antoine Dupont (Toulouse), Benjamin Fall (Montpellier), Paul Gabrillagues (Stade Franais), Cedate Gomes Sa (Racing 92), Kevin Gourdon (La Rochelle), Guilhem Guirado (Toulon), Arthur Iturria (Clermont), Matthieu Jalibert (UBB).