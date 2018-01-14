Leinster’s big win over Glasgow today has not only booked their place in the Champions Cup quarter-final but also means that the game will be in Dublin.

So, without counting any chickens, the prize on offer for any point – four-try or losing bonus – gained away to Montpellier on Saturday (1pm) is the number one seeding with 24 points, which carries a home-country semi-final promise.

Munster also have control of their own destiny as far as claiming top spot in Pool 4 goes.

Should they earn five points from the Thomond Park clash with Castres on Sunday (1pm), they win the group, regardless of what Racing 92 take from their trip to out-of-contention Leicester, who suffered a 39-0 loss to Castres.

Johann van Graan’s men, who would have taken five points from Paris today had they managed another try, must then hope that they are among the four best pool winners to get a home quarter.

Similarly, should Ulster return from Coventry (Sunday 3.15pm) with a bonus-point win against Wasps, who were beaten by Harlequins on Saturday, they would top Pool 1.

However, the 2004 winners still have an outside chance, so Ulster cannot afford to think in bonus-point terms for the game where a four-match-point win would be enough for qualification for the next round.

Even a losing bonus point could get Les Kiss’s side over the line. La Rochelle, however, remain favourites to top the table as they host already eliminated Quins and would expect a full haul of points from that fixture.

Elsewhere, champions Saracens now realistically need a bonus-point victory over Allianz Park visitors Northampton next weekend to have any chance of progressing as a best runner-up from Pool 2.

But even then, their European title hat-trick bid staying alive will still hinge on results elsewhere, while Ospreys must beat Clermont Auvergne in France to have any chance of progressing.

Scarlets need two points from their home game with Toulon to progress, while a win would mean they finish top of Pool 2.

In Pool 5 of the Challenge Cup, unbeaten Connacht's draw with Worcester sees them safely through to the quarter-finals and a win over Oyannax on Saturday (2.30pm) would result in a home tie.