Johnny Sexton will be fit for Leinster's Champions Cup rematch with Exeter Chiefs on Saturday.

The Ireland outhalf sustained a quad injury during the province's impressive victory in England last weekend.

Although he played on, captain Isa Nacewa took over the kicking duties for the second half.

"He's in good spirits," Leinster scrum coach John Fogarty told RTÉ Sport. "He's barking out orders and giving out to forwards.

"He did pick up a slight knock but nothing to concern us too much."

Fogarty added that Robbie Henshaw and James Ryan had come through their first game back after injury unscathed.

"It was a difficult game, very physical, but they've come through with no problems."

The news was less positive on hamstring victim Rhys Ruddock, who Fogarty confirmed is potentially facing a surgery and a lengthy spell on the sidelines.

Fogarty was unable to confirm speculation the in-form back-row could miss the rest of the season.

"It's not great. It's a hamstring injury. He's not going to be involved this week or the next week or the next week.

"He's going to see a specialist, which isn't a great sign either, this week and the time-frame will become clearer then.

"It's a tough blow for us. He was very important for Ireland in November and obviously for us, when you play a team like Exeter, you need big bodies.

"His footwork at the line, his ability to go forward against a very good defensive side, has been very important for us and we'll sorely miss him."



