The hamstring injury suffered by Rhys Ruddock in Champions Cup action at the weekend could keep the Leinster flanker sidelined for the rest of the season.

The Ireland international was replaced by Josh van der Flier in 18-8 win away to Exeter Chiefs at Sandy Park, assisted from the pitch by medical staff.

According to the Irish Independent, it is believed the 27-year-old suffered a Grade-3 hamstring tear which is likely to rule him out for the remainder of the season.

In a blow for both Leinster and Ireland, Ruddock looks highly likely to miss the upcoming Six Nations.

Speaking yesterday, head coach Leo Cullen said "the picture isn't clearer yet" after the player went for scans on the extent of the injury.

Van der Flier is the most likely replacement for Saturday’s return leg against the Chiefs at the Aviva Stadium, with Dan Leavy and Jordi Murphy also in contention.