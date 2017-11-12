After a build-up dominated by the rights and wrongs of the residency rule in rugby, Bundee Aki says he was taken aback by the level of support he received ahead of his Ireland debut against South Africa.

The New Zealand-born centre rekindled his midfield partnership with Robbie Henshaw as Ireland put the Springboks to the sword at the Aviva Stadium, coasting to a 38-3 win in the first of the November internationals.

While head coach Joe Schmidt has simply exercised his right to use a player who has spent the past three years starring for Connacht, some have voiced their concerns with the rule.

Neil Francis earlier this week called it "morally and fundamentally wrong", though by 2020 the residency period will be extended to five years.

For the player himself, it was s special moment to walk out for his Test debut.

"It was a long journey for myself and my family," he told Irish Rugby TV. "It’s been a hell of a journey, a hell of a night. I’m lost for words.

"Putting on the Ireland jersey, it’s a privilege. You don’t take anything for granted. Whatever jersey I wear, I always wear it with pride. I always try to be the best I can be."

The 27-year-old Aucklander also thanked all those who supported him ahead of his Ireland bow.

"The amount of support I got, the amount of people that were texting me throughout the week has been phenomenal.

"I can’t thank everyone enough."