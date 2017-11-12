The Irish showing must be viewed through the prism of a feeble South African display, but nonetheless, the performances of some of the more inexperienced players is a huge boon for Joe Schmidt.

In a bruising first half, Ireland ground down the visitors before putting a gloss on the scoreline late on to coast to a 38-3 victory over the two-time world champions.

Right through the team there were notable performances, but what is likely to please management most are the displays of those finding their feet in the Test arena.

Bundee Aki brought his abrasive Connacht form at inside centre, while fellow debutant Darren Sweetnam was involved in the fourth try in his five minute cameo at the end.

Concerns at the callow nature of the wingers were founded on the fact that Andrew Conway and Jacob Stockdale shared just five caps between them. The perceived aerial threat and physical gameplan from Allister Coetzee’s side was expected to pose serious problems, but the pair shone brightly right from the outset.

Standing at 181cm, only Rory Best was shorter in the team line up than Conway, but he thrived in the air and was a disruptive force on the Irish kick-chase. Stockdale too looked at home in green, with a shuddering second half tackle on Dillyn Leyds a reminder of his defensive capabilities as well as his prowess on the front foot.

Icing on the cake! Stockdale wraps it up for Ireland - first leg of our sporting trilogy ends with a win https://t.co/WrXtBRolgi #RTErugby pic.twitter.com/Za6rbIVkOs — RTÉ Rugby (@RTErugby) November 11, 2017

Getting on the scoresheet was the icing on the top for both men.

For 21-year-old Stockdale, it was a satisfying outing after quickly getting up to speed of the demands of international rugby.

"Joe demands excellence," he told RTÉ Sport. "I think that is why he has been so successful. For young players coming in it’s tough, but it’s really exciting and an enjoyable challenge.

"This was my first game against a tier one nation, so I didn’t really know what to expect, but I felt like I grew into the game really well.

"I felt comfortable by the end of it…I was enjoying myself when I made that hit."

The Ulster winger has scored a try in nine of his 11 starts for Ulster this year and marked his debut against Japan in the summer with a try.

How did he feel to continue his impressive scoring sequence with a try right at the death?

"Phenomenal. It was like nothing I have ever experienced before. It was a really great feeling."

On the other wing, Conway has taken a more scenic route to reach the highest level.

Five years more senior than Stockdale, the Munster man has been rewarded for continued improvement and consistency as changes to his approach have bore fruit.

"It was a shift in mindset," he admits. "I always trained hard, did my weights, but I probably didn’t have that holistic side of it where I broke down my game, got in touch with coaches and put a plan together.

"It wasn’t that I wasn’t committed to it before, it was just that I brought different pieces over the past few years. I train as hard and as smart as I can."

Conway was immense throughout and his try was down to opportunism, work ethic, skill and no little speed. He competed in the to disrupt the South African defenders, and the winger quickly pounced on the loose ball, pinned the ears back and raced into the corner to set the hosts on their way.

Mature enough to appreciate where he has got to in the game, the 26-year-old won’t be getting carried away just yet.

"I’m massively grateful for where I am. I’m not going to get too high because I know next week, or the week after, it is just another game.

"One of the things I have learned is not to get too up with the big wins, or too low with a loss, injury or loss of form. As long as you are sticking to your processes it will come."