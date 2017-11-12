Former Ireland international Ronan O'Gara believes that Joe Schmidt's side take to the field fully expectant to win every game, with the possible exception of world champions New Zealand.

Ireland got their November Series underway with a comprehensive win over a disappointing South Africa at Aviva Stadium yesterday.

The RTÉ Sport pundit was very impressed with how the home side went about their business and believes there are only a few teams who can really test Ireland.

"It’s very difficult to get points from Ireland," O’Gara he told RTÉ Sport.

"They are so disciplined, our first penalty was in the 29th minute. The way we give over possession is probably due to a knock on.

"Our kicking game is excellent, we are making contestables every time, we usually get the ball back and we win scraps."

"We have been so consistently good, the number of teams who can test us are dwindling. Who is it now, it’s definitely New Zealand and England, France no, Wales in Cardiff yes and Australia are a good team.

"We have got the stage where anyone bar New Zealand coming to the Aviva and we think we will win."

O’Gara credited Schmidt’s high standards and attention to detail for Ireland’s consistent performances at the top level.

"I think it’s the difference between having general standards and opt-out standards," added O'Gara.

"You look at everything Ireland do, they know exactly where they are going.

"If you look at South Africa they had a general game plan, at this level when the opposition are so good those margins are massive."

With the 2019 World Cup looming Ireland’s preparations and personnel are hot topics. For Shane Horgan yesterday’s performance is a good indicator of how they are progressing.

"It’s funny sitting here not feeling elated after historic and record win over South Africa," revealed Horgan.

"It was a dour affair for long periods, Ireland did what they needed to do. South Africa were never really involved in the game.

"It was what you would expect from a Joe Schmidt performance, he didn’t take any risks, he didn’t bring the subs in too early.

"Ireland really drained that south Africa tank and were quite decisive in the last ten minutes of the performance to really blow them off the park.

"I think there is a very opportunity for Ireland not just because of the poor South Africa but because we are seeing the emergence of young players who are going to be at a high level by the time the Wolrd Cup comes around complimented by a team that is already very strong."