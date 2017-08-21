Coach Tom Tierney has made three changes for Ireland's World Cup fifth place semi-final against Australia in Kingspan Stadium on Tuesday afternoon.

Louise Galvin comes in on the right wing in place of Eimear Considine, Cliodhna Moloney starts at hooker ahead of Leah Lyons and Ciara Cooney starts in the engine room alongside Marie-Louise Reilly, with Sophie Spence drops to the bench.

Prop Ilse Van Staden comes in for the injured Ruth O'Reilly on the bench. Anna Caplice and Claire McLaughlin also come on to the bench for a fixture Ireland were hoping to avoid.

France will face England in the second semi-final after their comprehensive defeat of Tierney's side last week, with the United States and New Zealand facing off in the other last four meeting.

Despite the disappointment, Tierney insists morale within the squad remains good.

"Since arriving in Belfast on Friday the squad have had some down time and settled well into the city and training has been very positive," said the head coach.

"We know what the Australians will bring to the game tomorrow, and we will have to be ready to match their physicality from the start. We've reviewed our own games and looked at areas where we can improve in both attack and defence.

"There is huge pride in this team and we're looking to finish this tournament with two performances."

Ireland (v Australia): 15 Hannah Tyrrell; 14 Louise Galvin, 13 Jenny Murphy, 12 Sene Naoupu, 11 Alison Miller; 10 Nora Stapleton, 9 Nicole Cronin; 1 Lindsay Peat, 2 Cliodhna Moloney, 3 Ailis Egan; 4 Ciara Cooney, 5 Marie-Louise Reilly; 6 Ciara Griffin, 7 Claire Molloy (Capt), 8 Paula Fitzpatrick

Reps: 16 Leah Lyons, 17 Ilse Van Staden, 18 Ciara O'Connor, 19 Sophie Spence, 20 Anna Caplice, 21 Larissa Muldoon, 22 Katie Fitzhenry, 23 Claire McLaughlin

Watch Ireland v Australia live on RTÉ2 and the RTÉ Player (ROI only) from 1.45pm, listen live on RTÉ Radio 1 Extra and follow live blogs on RTÉ Sport Online and the News Now app