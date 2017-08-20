Ruth O’Reilly will play no further part in Ireland’s Women’s World Cup campaign owing to a back injury.

The prop was a 72nd minute substitute for Paula Fitzpatrick in the 21-5 pool defeat to France, but has been ruled out for the remainder of the competition.

A back injury has forced the Galwegians player out of the squad, with Ulster's Ilse Van Staden called in as her replacement.

Van Staden made her Ireland debut against Scotland during this year's Six Nations and has four Test caps to her name.

Otherwise head coach Tom Tierney will have a clean bill of health for Tuesday’s fifth-placed play-off semi-final date in Belfast with Australia, who they beat 19-17 in their Pool C opener.

Tierney will name his team to face Australia tomorrow afternoon.