Paddy Jackson looks set to start against Japan this weekend after being called into the squad following the injury-enforced departure of Joey Carbery.

The young Leinster out-half has been ruled out of the remainder of Ireland’s summer tour following an ankle sprain picked up in the win over the USA on Saturday night.

The 21-year old picked up the injury making his first start for Ireland in the 55-19 win in New Jersey and did not travel with the squad on to Japan, and Jackson, who missed the game in America for "personal reasons", looks set to slot straight in at number 10.

"Paddy is here and the main out-half in the country so the likelihood is he will [start on Saturday]," Ireland's skills and kicking coach Richie Murphy told reporters.

"He joined up with us, he was in for the training week [in Carton House], obviously didn’t travel to the US but he is up to speed with everything.

"Over the last 12 months Paddy has turned himself into one of those senior players in the group. We didn’t have him last week so it’s like getting a new player in."

Joe Schmidt's men will face the Brave Blossoms at Ecopa Stadium in Shizuoka on Saturday before a rematch at Ajinomoto Stadium in Tokyo seven days later.

Both sides will meet again at the forthcoming 2019 World Cup, having been draw together in Pool A.