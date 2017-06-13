Joey Carbery has been ruled out of the remainder of Ireland’s summer tour following an ankle sprain picked up in the win over the USA on Saturday night.

The 21-year old picked up the injury making his first start for Ireland in the 55-19 win in New Jersey and he did not travel with the squad on to Japan after a scan revealed an ankle sprain which is going to rule him out for four to six weeks.

Carberyhas returned home to Ireland and skills and kicking coach Richie Murphy said there are no plans to draft a replacement at this point.

Paddy Jackson, who missed the game in the United States for personal reasons, has linked up with the squad while so too has his Ulster teammate Sean Reidy, who was a pre-tour replacement for the injured Tommy O’Donnell.

Ireland did a walk-through this (TUES) morning as they try to adjust to the wet and clammy weather after the long flight direct from New York.

"Joey’s gone home, he has an ankle injury which will keep him out for about four to six weeks. He didn’t travel to Japan. We sent him home from America," said Murphy, speaking at their first press conference in Tokyo which was attended by over a dozen Japanese media.

Murphy said there had been no contact from the Lions with a view towards drafting anyone to New Zealand and Ireland hope to be selecting from a full squad for Saturday’s opening test against the Japanese in Hamamatsu, over 200 kilometres southwest of Tokyo.

The wet and humid weather will make things more difficult for this inexperienced Irish squad as they go up against a Japan side who will be in their pool in 2019 when the World Cup is staged here.

"They’re a very good side," added Murphy. "They’re very dangerous off turnover possession and always look to play quick from lineouts and quick-tap penalties.

"They’ve also got a very strong kicking game and play field position very well. They’ll try to pin us back in our own half."